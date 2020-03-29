CHAMPAIGN — An Urbana man who allegedly fired a gun into an apartment where two people were present is being held in the county jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.
Jerry Oneal, 27, who listed an address in the 1000 block of East Kerr Avenue, was arrested about 1:45 a.m. Sunday for weapons violations.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said just before midnight Saturday, Champaign police were called to the Countrybrook Apartments in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue, where a woman reported that someone shot up her apartment.
“There were bullet holes in windows and the walls. Her 13-year-old son was sleeping on a couch,” Rietz said, adding neither was injured.
The woman suspected Oneal, a former paramour, because earlier in the day he called her repeatedly and came to her apartment pounding on the door but she refused to let him in.
About 1:40 a.m. Sunday, police found Oneal in a hallway of a nearby building in the Countrybrook complex.
Rietz said he ran from police, who tackled him and got him under arrest. During the struggle, he threw a gun that police said was a .38-caliber. He also had two .38-caliber bullets on him and about 48 grams of suspected Ecstasy.
Judge Tom Difanis set Oneal’s bond after hearing that he was out on bond for a weapons offense that allegedly occurred Feb. 22. In that case, Rietz said, Oneal ran from police who wanted to speak to him and found him in possession of a 9 mm loaded handgun. That also occurred in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue.
With prior felony convictions for possession with intent to deliver cannabis and unlawful restraint, Oneal is not allowed to have a gun.
Rietz said formal charges will be filed Monday.