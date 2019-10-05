URBANA — A 34-year-old Urbana man was arrested Friday for allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s home and stealing electronics.
Lashawn Williams, 34, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Vawter Street, appeared in bond court Saturday on a preliminary charge of residential burglary.
Urbana police Sgt. Andy Hewkin said another resident in the same apartment complex came home about 5 p.m. Friday to find a forcible break-in. Two televisions, a laptop computer and a gaming system were missing from that person’s apartment.
That resident had a video camera inside his apartment and recognized the intruder on the video as Williams. When police went to speak with him, he was wearing the same clothing as was recorded on the video and was arrested. The electronics were not recovered, Hewkin said.
Williams was expected to be formally charged Monday.
Residential burglary is a Class 1 felony carrying a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years upon conviction.