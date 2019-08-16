CHAMPAIGN — An Urbana man was arrested early Friday for allegedly shooting two people in Champaign late Thursday. Both are expected to recover.
Gregory James Smith, 19, who listed an address in the 900 block of North Harvey Street, was arrested about 1:45 a.m. for shootings that happened in the 500 block of East Columbia Avenue about two hours earlier.
A release from Lt. Nate Rath said police were called there for shots fired at 11:30 p.m. and found evidence there had been a shooting. They learned that two men had been taken to the hospital in personal vehicles.
A 30-year-old man had two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a 29-year-old man had a single graze gunshot wound.
Police said the preliminary investigation showed that those men were arguing with another man before the shooting.
With the help of Urbana and University of Illinois police, Champaign developed Smith as a suspect and found him in the 500 block of East Washington Street about 1:45 a.m.
He was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
Court records show that Smith is serving a sentence of probation in Champaign County for an April conviction for misdemeanor possession of cannabis.
He is expected to make a court appearance this weekend after Champaign police have finished their reports so that the state’s attorney’s office can review them for appropriate charges.
Police ask anyone who might have information about the shooting to contact the department at 217-351-4545.
Those who want to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward call submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.