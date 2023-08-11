URBANA — An Urbana man out on bond in a pending felony case in which he was charged with having drugs and a loaded gun in his car has been arrested again for a similar set of allegations.
Brandon L. Turk, 27, who listed an address in the 1700 block of Cindy Lynn Street, was stopped Wednesday about 5 p.m. in the 900 block of West Marketview Drive, Champaign, for an alleged traffic violation.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said a deputy spoke with Turk and as he did, could smell raw cannabis. Turk denied there was cannabis in the sport utility vehicle but was seen throwing it out of the vehicle.
A search of the SUV turned up a semiautomatic handgun under the driver’s seat, immediately accessible, loaded and with the hammer cocked and ready to fire. The deputy determined that the gun had been reported stolen from Missouri.
In the center console of the SUV, the deputy also located pill bottles with Turk’s name on them, one of which contained nine tablets of suspected Ecstasy.
As he was being driven to jail, Turk made comments to the deputy about being a convicted felon but denied that his fingerprints or DNA would be on the gun. He declined to give the deputy a DNA sample.
After leaving Turk at the jail, the deputy could smell raw cannabis in his squad car. A search of his rear seat turned up a plastic bag containing about two ounces of cannabis and a bottle with about 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine between the seats. Squad car video showed Turk removing those items from his pants and hiding them.
He was arraigned Friday for armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
In addition to being charged June 1 for allegedly having a loaded gun, cannabis and psilocybin in a car on campus the day before, Turk also has an unresolved case for possession with intent to deliver about six ounces of cannabis that was filed in December.
Judge Brett Olmstead, hearing the facts of the Wednesday arrest, and reviewing Turk’s pending cases and previous convictions for theft, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, aggravated fleeing from police, set his bond at $750,000.
If convicted of the most recent charges and the ones previously filed, Turk would have to serve any sentences for them one after the other. The most serious of the allegations, armed violence, carries a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.
Turk is due back in court Aug. 29 on all his cases.