URBANA — An Urbana man was arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting an acquaintance in Champaign last fall.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said Jason G. Reda, of the 300 block of West Sunnycrest Court, is expected to be charged Monday with a single count of criminal sexual assault.
He appeared in court Saturday, where Judge Ramona Sullivan set his bond at $25,000.
Umlah said a University of Illinois police investigation launched in mid-January revealed that on Nov. 13, Reda had come into a campus bar where the victim, who knew Reda, was working. Reda allegedly became very intoxicated and left in a ride-share car.
Later, the victim went with friends to a diner on South Neil Street in Champaign and when they arrived, saw Reda and sat with him. The victim said Reda offered to pay for their food if they drove him home.
As they were leaving, the victim said he stopped in the parking lot to urinate and that Reda came up behind him and allegedly inappropriately touched him through his clothing.
The victim kicked Reda away, ending the contact, Umlah said. Other witnesses gave consistent stories.
UI police attempted to interview Reda Friday but he declined to speak with them and was arrested, Umlah said.