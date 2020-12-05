URBANA - An Urbana man who allegedly possessed an ounce of methamphetamine Saturday is expected to be charged Monday with a Class X felony.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark said Alexander Barker, 34, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Willow Road, was pulling into a parking spot at his apartment complex about 2:30 a.m. Saturday when an Urbana police officer who knew that Barker’s license was revoked, approached.
A police canine alerted to the presence of drugs. A search turned up almost 29 grams of methamphetamine in the car and another 6 grams on Barker. He also had $1,165 cash on him but denied that the methamphetamine was his.
Clark said at the jail, a correctional officer found a smoking device in Barker’s underwear that had residue that also field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Because of the amount of drugs Barker had, Clark said he would be charged with both possession with intent to deliver, a Class X felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Class 1.
Court records show Barker currently has four unresolved criminal cases for possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of weapons by felon, deceptive practices and forgery.
He also has a dozen previous convictions for domestic battery, theft, driving under suspension and criminal damage to property.
A judge set Barker's bond Saturday at $100,000.