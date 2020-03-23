CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly shooting a gun Sunday afternoon in north Champaign.
Miguel Lucio, whose last known address was in Urbana, was arrested after police responded around 12:30 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Paula Drive and Joanne Lane after hearing shots fired, police said Monday in a news release.
“Upon arrival, an officer witnessed a male with a gun fleeing the scene before he was observed discarding the weapon,” police spokesman Tom Yelich said. “Shortly afterwards, the suspect was apprehended by police. Evidence was recovered from the scene, including several shell casings.”
No injuries were reported, police said.
Lucio was arrested for alleged reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession or use of a weapon by a felon.
He is currently being held at the Champaign County Correction Center and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.
Yelich said the police department is still investigating and asked anyone with information to call police at 217-351-4545 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477; online at 373tips.com; or with the “P3 Tips” mobile app.