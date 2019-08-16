Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.