URBANA — An Urbana man was returned to the Champaign County Jail on Wednesday evening, hours after he allegedly rammed a stolen truck through it, prompting a jail employee to shoot at him.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Yevgeniy Nikolaev, 37, of the 1700 block of Willow View Road, was arrested on a number of charges, including the attempted murder of a correctional officer, following his release from Carle Foundation Hospital for injuries he sustained when he crashed the truck not far from the jail. He was not hit by gunfire.
Illinois State Police are leading a multi-jurisdictional task force that is looking into the shooting by a corrections lieutenant, who narrowly missed being run over by Nikolaev, Rietz said.
Rietz said Nikolaev’s misdeeds Wednesday started about 4:30 a.m. when he allegedly stole a white Ford pickup truck from Feldkamp’s Towing on Ward Street in Urbana. Although the business owner was not immediately aware of the theft, it was discovered later on surveillance video.
About 8:30 a.m., Nikolaev was seen at the Champaign County Highway building at 1605 E. Main St., trying to get into a county vehicle. He was spotted by an employee who sent him away.
He then got back in the stolen truck and drove to the nearby satellite jail at 502 S. Lierman Ave., just to the west of the highway building.
Rietz said he first went to the employee entrance on the south side of the jail and spoke into the intercom. He then got back in the truck and drove to the front of the sallyport on the south side of the building, an area where squad cars drive in to drop off prisoners.
“He rams the closed sallyport door repeatedly until he breaches the west side sallyport entrance and ends up inside,” she said.
Inside were two vans waiting to transport prisoners. The stolen truck hit an empty one, damaging it and the interior of the sallyport.
Rietz said Nikolaev got out of the truck in the sallyport and was yelling — she declined to say what — and eventually got back in the truck, then drove through the overhead door on the east end of the sallyport and through a motorized security gate for the employee entrance.
He swung around to the front circle drive of the jail, which faces Lierman, and was driving toward the front door, where two lieutenants were reacting to the chaos.
One of the men fired and hit the truck but not Nikolaev. One dove for cover as Nikolaev turned the truck toward him and the second was alongside the building, where Nikolaev allegedly swerved at him but missed hitting him.
Nikolaev drove on to Lierman Avenue, speeding to the north and crashed the truck into the ditch at the T-intersection of Lierman and Main Street just before 9 a.m.
He ran from the crash site, making his way to the parking lot of Illini FS at 1509 E. University Ave., where a woman was in her pickup truck pulling her horse trailer. He allegedly tried to pull her from the truck but she was able to fight him off, Rietz said.
By that time, several police officers showed up and chased him into the business, where he was taken into custody, then to the hospital.
Charges filedLate Wednesday afternoon, Rietz charged Nikolaev with attempted first-degree murder for trying to hit the lieutenant, vehicular invasion for trying to remove the woman at FS from her truck, possession of the stolen Feldkamp’s truck, and criminal damage to state-supported property for the extensive damage done to the satellite jail.
Judge Roger Webber issued the warrant for his arrest and set the bond at $2 million. He was booked back into the satellite jail just before 6 p.m.
The most serious of the charges is the attempted murder to the correctional officer. If convicted, he faces 20 to 80 years in prison.
Rietz said authorities are confident that Nikolaev acted alone and declined to reveal what he said while at the jail that could shed light on what he had in mind.
Nikolaev had been released from the jail fewer than 24 hours earlier after spending much of Sunday and part of Monday there.
He had been charged Monday with possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams, possession of a controlled substance and criminal damage to property for damaging storm doors on two homes in the 1300 block of Abram Drive in Rantoul.
Rietz said about 2 a.m. Sunday, Rantoul police were called to that block, where a man identified as Nikolaev was reported breaking out a window with a sword.
When police asked him about the sword, “he said he pulled it from a stone,” said Rietz, who described the seized weapon as a katana with a 36-inch curved blade.
Police found two prescription bottles on him, one with another person’s name on it that contained clonazepam, an anti-anxiety drug, and the other which contained a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, she said.
Nikolaev was booked into the jail about 6:10 a.m. Sunday and released Monday after posting bond.
2019 arrestNikolaev is currently on probation for another drug-related offense from 2019.
Court records show the bond was paid Monday by the same woman with whom he was arrested in May 2019 for having an hallucinogenic mushroom growing operation in an Urbana house.
Nikolaev was sentenced in October 2020 to 30 months of probation and 100 hours of public service after pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in that case.
His co-defendant, Jane Park, 23, pleaded guilty to the same charge and was sentenced to two years of probation.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force had done a search of a home they were living in in the 100 block of North Busey Avenue on May 9, 2019, and found psilocybin in various stages of growth, cannabis, edible cannabis products, scales, packaging materials and more than $10,000 cash.
Nikolaev is expected to be back in court Thursday.