URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly robbed a man of cash, phone and car keys Monday evening remained in the county jail Wednesday.
Johnny R. Lucio, 19, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of Sanibel Drive, was charged Tuesday with armed robbery and aggravated robbery in connection with an alleged holdup that occurred about 6 p.m. north of Urbana.
Lucio is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond and was told to come back to court on July 2 after telling Judge John Kennedy he wanted time to hire his own attorney.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said an Urbana man reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men he thought he was meeting to buy a phone from.
The 21-year-old man told deputies he met a purported phone seller via social media several days earlier and let that man know that he was looking to buy a cellphone.
The “seller” arranged for a purchase for $150 and told the victim to meet him Monday evening at Market Place Mall, which the purchaser did. Then, at the direction of the seller, the victim followed the seller to the intersection of Leverett Road and County Road 1350 E.
There, the seller got out of the car, cordially greeted his would-be buyer, then lifted his shirt to show a gun in his waistband. The seller then pointed the gun in the man’s face and ordered the man to turn over his personal items or be shot.
About that time, a man later identified as Lucio got out of the passenger seat of the seller’s car allegedly holding a dark-colored handgun. The victim then handed over about $150, his iPhone 6s and his car keys.
The two robbers searched his pockets and ordered him to walk away. As he did, the victim heard two or three gunshots ring out.
He ran away, flagged down a passerby for help and made his way to a police station, where he identified a photo of Lucio as one of the robbers. The other man was not identified.
When deputies located Lucio, he denied any knowledge of the holdup or being at Market Place but admitted that phone records would reveal his phone had been there.
If convicted of armed robbery, Lucio could be sentenced to between six and 30 years in prison.