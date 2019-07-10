URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had a loaded stolen gun in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon has been charged with two felony offenses.
Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach said Anthony Hearnes, 29, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Silver Street, is due back in court Sept. 3 after being charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Banach said Hearnes was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by an Urbana police officer in the 300 block of East University Avenue about 2:30 p.m. because the officer knew that woman who was driving had had her license suspended.
Both the driver and Hearnes jumped from the car, but the officer told them to get back in as he conducted checks.
After the officer got permission to search the vehicle, the driver asked if she could place a medicine bottle that had fallen on the floor back in a diaper bag so the children in the back seat couldn’t get it.
After the officer said yes, she zipped the diaper bag up, drawing the officer’s attention to it. He looked inside and found a 9 mm semiautomatic Ruger that the driver said had not been in the bag when she left the house.
Hearnes admitted to the officer that he put the gun in the bag when he saw the vehicle was about to be stopped.
The officer learned the gun had been stolen from an Urbana resident’s truck earlier this year.
Hearnes declined to tell the officer where he got it, Banach said.
With a prior conviction for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, Hearnes is not allowed to possess weapons.
Judge John Kennedy set his bond at $25,000.
If convicted of possession of a stolen weapon, Hearnes faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.