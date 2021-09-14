URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly tried to rob a man while armed with a gun Saturday has been charged with two felony offenses.
Mannix Martin, 30, who listed an address in the 800 block of Division Street, is due back in court Sept. 28 after being arraigned Monday for unlawful use of weapons by a felon and attempted armed robbery.
The charges stem from activity that allegedly occurred about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
An Urbana police report said officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Beech Street where people said Martin had threatened them with a gun and got into a fight with two people who were present.
One charge alleges he tried to get a man to give him cash by threatening him with the gun.
A medical person had to treat Martin for an injury he received during the altercation. Police found the gun he had.
Having been convicted in 2011 of residential burglary, Martin is not allowed to possess a gun.
Martin was out on bond in a domestic battery case with which he was charged in July. If convicted of both cases, he would have to serve the sentences for them one after the other. He faces three to 14 years in prison for the possession of the gun alone.
He was being held in the county jail in lieu of $75,0000 bond and was told by Judge Roger Webber to return to court Sept. 28.