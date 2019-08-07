URBANA — An Urbana man whose fingerprint was found in a home where a burglary took place in April has been criminally charged.
Cervantes Laster, 18, who listed an address in the 2700 block of East Illinois Street, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony carrying a prison term of between four and 15 years upon conviction.
Champaign County Sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said on April 8, deputies investigated a break-in to a home in the 200 block of Pfeffer Road, Urbana. A rear door had been forced open, the home rummaged through and a camera stolen.
Deputies collected latent fingerprints and sent them to the state crime lab for comparison. Late last week, Apperson said, they received information that one of the prints belonged to Laster.
Deputies found him Tuesday at home and arrested him.
Laster was sentenced July 23 to 30 months of probation for a burglary that happened April 23. He had initially been charged with residential burglary, but it was reduced in a plea negotiation.
Apperson said between November and April, county deputies investigated about 18 residential burglaries with a similar method of operation and continue to look into those. A juvenile has previously been arrested for at least one of those, he said.
Laster appeared before Judge John Kennedy Wednesday, who set his bond at $10,000 and told him to be back in court Sept. 10.