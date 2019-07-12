URBANA — An Urbana man believed to have fired a gun from one car at another in June is in police custody.
Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet said members of the Street Crimes Task Force developed information that Michael Simmons, 21, who listed an address in the 1800 block of Perkins Road, was at an apartment on Cottage Grove Avenue on Thursday in Urbana.
Having received information that he may be armed, the task force used members of the METRO tactical team to enter the apartment about 8:20 a.m. They found Simmons and a woman there.
“In plain view near the couch was a .40-caliber Glock with an extended magazine on the floor,” Griffet said.
Simmons was charged Friday with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of a weapon without a firearm owner’s identification card for the June incident and aggravated feeling and eluding and fleeing and eluding police for an unrelated incident on May 4.
In court Friday, Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren McQueen said the gun found Thursday was sent to the state crime lab to be compared to bullet casings found June 21 on Willis Avenue near Harvard Street.
On that night, police were sent to investigate a report of shots fired and found witnesses who described two sedans going down Willis with someone in the second car firing in the direction of the first, McQueen said.
Police developed information that Simmons allegedly got in a car that was in pursuit of the other and was allegedly firing out the driver’s window.
Police found two kinds of bullet casings from different weapons that night.
In the other case, Simmons is alleged to have fled May 4 from an Urbana police officer who had tried to stop the car he was driving for speeding and disobeying a stop sign near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Anderson Street.
The officer terminated his pursuit but got information about the car, which ultimately led him to a photo of Simmons. The officer identified Simmons as the driver who fled from him.
Simmons is being held on $500,000 bond in the shooting case and $25,000 bond on the fleeing charges.
If convicted of the more serious charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, Simmons faces four to 15 years in prison.
He’s due back in court Sept. 3.