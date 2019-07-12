Michael Simmons, 21, of Urbana, charged Friday, July 12, 2019, with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of a weapon without a firearm owner’s identification card in a June 21 incident in Champaign in which someone allegedly fired shots from one car at another, and aggravated feeling and eluding and fleeing and eluding police for an unrelated incident on May 4 in Urbana.