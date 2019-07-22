URBANA — Three Urbana men have been charged after a man was robbed and beaten early Saturday morning in the southeastern part of the city.
Deshawn Lamont Careem Brown, 27, and Terry Childs, 33, both of whom listed an address in the 400 block of Glenn Drive; and Derrick J. Junious, 30, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Brookstone Court, were each charged with felony robbery Monday.
Bond for Brown, who has previous convictions that make him eligible for Class X sentencing, was set at $100,000. Junious’ bond was set at $150,320, while Childs was being held without bond. All three are due back in court Sept. 24.
According to an Urbana police report, at 4:54 a.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was walking in the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was allegedly approached by one of the men.
The man tried to get the attention of the victim, but the victim did not stop. Instead, he began to run toward an apartment building.
Police said two men joined the one who had approached the victim, and all three caught up to him and beat him.
Police said the robbers removed the victim’s shoes, took his cellphone and wallet, and drove away in a car.
The victim called police and described the car to them. About 6:10 a.m., officers found a car matching that description outside an apartment in the 1100 block of Colorado Avenue. Just after that, they saw Childs leaving the apartment and arrested him.
Police then made their way into the apartment and found Brown and Junious, whom they also arrested.
Officers recovered shoes that the victim confirmed were taken from him.