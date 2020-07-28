URBANA - An Urbana man is due back in court in early September after being charged Monday with the weekend holdup of a convenience store.
Aaron R. Wilcox, 28, who listed an address in the 1700 block of East Florida Avenue, was arraigned on a single count of armed robbery. If convicted, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
An Urbana police report said the clerk at the Circle K, 1821 Philo Road, reported that about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, a man came in the store, took beer from the cooler, then walked behind the counter, displayed a knife and demanded cash.
The clerk opened the register and the robber took the money and beer and left.
Police reviewed store security video to confirm the clerk’s story.
Wilcox was found in the area walking with beer and money but police did not locate a knife.
Judge Adam Dill set Wilcox’s bond at $100,000.
Court records show Wilcox has an unresolved petition to revoke his probation in an aggravated driving under the influence case and received court supervision in two other misdemeanor cases.
He’s due back in court on the new charge Sept. 2.