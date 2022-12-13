URBANA — An Urbana man who was allegedly looking at child pornography at the Champaign Public Library is in the Champaign County Jail.
James Tippett, 68, who listed an address in the 300 block of West Illinois Street, admitted to Champaign police that he was indeed watching pornographic videos on a library computer and was “just a dirty old man.”
A female library patron saw him doing that on Nov. 28 and recorded him and what he was looking at on her cellphone. After contacting a library security guard, the woman also called the police.
A review of the woman’s phone showed several images of prepubescent girls in sexually explicit poses.
Tippett was charged with four counts of child pornography, all Class 2 felonies carrying penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
A warrant had been issued for his arrest Friday after the charges were filed and he appeared in arraignment court on Monday, where Judge Brett Olmstead ordered that the $250,000 bond previously set should remain in place.
Court records show Tippett has a prior conviction from 1990 for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
He was told to return to court Jan. 24.