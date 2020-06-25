URBANA — An Urbana man who yelled at a driver for Amazon, allegedly making reference to her race and scaring her, has been charged with a hate crime.
Shannon Erhardt, 30, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of Fern, was in court Thursday before Judge Adam Dill, who arraigned him on the Class 4 felony.
The charge alleges that on Sunday, “by reason of race” of the alleged victim, Erhardt committed an assault by opening the door of her van and telling her in a profane way to get out of the area, leading her to believe she might be battered.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said sheriff’s deputies were called to Farm and Fleet on U.S. 45 about 2:30 p.m. Sunday by the Black woman, who told police that she was in the Loral Trailer park making deliveries when two people yelled at her to slow down.
She turned around in a cul-de-sac, Apperson said, and as she passed where the men were, Erhardt, who is White, allegedly ran after the van, punching and kicking it.
Apperson said Erhardt opened the driver’s door and yelled at the woman, who took off and went to contact police.
Erhardt posted bond on Sunday and was told to be back in court Thursday.
As a condition of his bond, Erhardt is to have no contact with the woman. He asked for a probable cause hearing and was told to be back in court for that on July 22. Dill appointed the public defender’s office to represent Erhardt.
If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from up to 30 months of probation to one to three years in prison.