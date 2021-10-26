URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had cocaine packaged for sale has been charged with Class X felonies.
Maurice Beauregard, 39, who listed an address in the 1900 block of Amber Lane, was charged Monday with two counts of manufacture or delivery of cocaine.
A report from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said that on Friday, officers who had been investigating Beauregard for a while did a court-authorized search of his apartment and found about an ounce of cocaine, digital scales, plastic bags and more than $6,000 cash.
Officers also found a Jeep that Beauregard had been seen driving multiple times and paperwork for it in his residence. He denied that the vehicle was his. In it, police found another approximately 5½ ounces of cocaine packaged in one-ounce bags.
If convicted of the drug charges, Beauregard faces a mandatory prison sentence.
Court records show he has prior felony convictions for aggravated battery, possession of a controlled substance, and obstructing justice.
On Tuesday, he was still in the county jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond. He’s due back in court Nov. 2 for a probable cause hearing.