URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had 32 bags of crack cocaine on him when arrested has been charged as a Class X felon.
William Rogers, 56, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Silver Street, had been under investigation by the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force for a few months.
Assistant State’s Attorney Krisitin Alferink told Judge Adam Dill on Monday that Rogers allegedly sold crack cocaine to an informant at different locations on three different days in September and December.
When police arrested him Friday, they found about nine grams of crack cocaine on him in 32 bags and $795 cash.
Rogers told police the crack cocaine was for his own use and the cash came from an unemployment check but he was charged Monday with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
