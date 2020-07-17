URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly sexually molested a girl and threatened to kill her if she told her father remains in the Champaign County Jail.
John Lenoir, 54, who listed addresses on East Harding Drive and in the 1000 block of North Busey Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault stemming from behavior that allegedly occurred with a 13-year-old girl around March or April.
If convicted, he faces six to 60 years in prison. He is due back in court July 28 for a probable cause hearing.
An Urbana police report said in June, the girl reported to her mother that the alleged abuse happened in March or April while she had been staying at her father’s house in Urbana.
She reported that Lenoir came to the room where she was sleeping, put a pillow over her face and molested her, telling her that if she told her father, he would kill her.
She also told authorities that Lenoir stopped on his own.
The report said Lenoir was interviewed and denied any wrongdoing with the girl or even being at the house where it allegedly happened.
Court records show Lenoir has several previous convictions dating to the mid-1980s for forgery, theft, burglary, and obstructing justice.
He was ordered to have no contact with the girl. Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $250,000.