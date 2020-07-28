URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly threatened to kill his estranged girlfriend as she was in a car with her mother and niece is in the Champaign County Jail.
Andre T. Winters, 34, who listed addresses on Dodson Drive and Ellis Drive, remained in the county jail Tuesday following his arrest Friday for unlawful vehicular invasion, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated assault and endangering the life of a child.
His bond was set on those charges at $100,000 when a warrant was issued for his arrest July 9.
In that case, the adult women and the 2-year-old child were in a car in the 400 block of East Church Street on Sunday, July 5, when Winters approached the driver’s side, allegedly holding a 9 mm gun, pointed it at his former girlfriend who was in the back with the baby and said he would kill her.
The women said they heard what sounded like a trigger pulling followed by the gun jamming.
As Winters tried to open the driver’s door, the driver drove off, with Winters hanging on for a bit before he fell off. The women went to the police station to report what had happened.
As a convicted felon, Winters is not allowed to have a weapon. Court records show he has prior convictions for burglary, battery, retail theft, obstructing justice and unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
When he was arrested on Friday, police found less than a half-gram of cocaine on him and $2,600 in cash. An additional charge of possession of a controlled substance was filed for that.
Winters was told to be back in court Sept. 8.
Judge Adam Dill told Winters if he’s convicted of the vehicular invasion, he faces an extended prison term.