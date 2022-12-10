URBANA — An Urbana man accused of breaking into the same church in south Urbana twice in the last two months has been criminally charged.
Willie Fulford, 58, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Philo Road, was arraigned Friday on two counts of burglary alleging that he broke into Iglesia Catolica Siro-Ortodoxa De Antioquia, 1203 Philo Road, on Oct. 31 and again on Nov. 25.
Urbana police reports about those break-ins said that on both days, the alarm sounded.
In the Oct. 31 intrusion, the alarm went off about 3:50 a.m. and again at 5:26 a.m. When officers checked the first time, they could find nothing amiss. When they returned about 90 minutes later, they found a door open and the alarm system ripped off a wall but still sounding.
The church president reported that the damage was new and that two video cameras, a speaker and a keyboard had been stolen.
In the Nov. 25 incident, the alarm system had again been tampered with but kept sounding. A speaker system and a percussion pad, worth a total of about $2,200, had been stolen.
Surveillance video showed a person later identified as Fulford using a pry bar to get in.
Police found Fulford near his residence about a block away carrying the stolen speaker, which he threw down and ran inside. He ignored orders from an officer to stop and was able to get away by closing the door on the officer and jumping out the back window of the building.
At the time, police found a second speaker taken during the Oct. 31 break-in, the percussion pad, and pry bars.
On Thursday, Urbana police spotted Fulford. Knowing that he was wanted for failing to appear in four other pending cases, they pursued and arrested him.
Because of his prior convictions, including two previous burglaries, Fulford is being charged with a Class X felony, meaning that he could be sentenced to anywhere between six and 30 years if convicted of either of the burglaries.
If convicted, he would have to serve that sentence after any he might receive in any of the pending cases in which he is charged with burglary, theft and resisting a peace officer.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Fulford’s bond at $100,000 on the new charges and told him to return to court Jan. 24.