URBANA — An Urbana man faces 10 years to life in prison following his conviction in federal court for selling large amounts of methamphetamine from his home.
A federal jury last week convicted Phoutasone Champanine, 37, of the 0-100 block of Ivanhoe Drive, of conspiracy to possess 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, maintaining a drug-involved premises, and possessing a firearm as a felon.
He remains in the custody of U.S. Marshals and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 13 in Urbana by Judge Colin Bruce.
Testimony during his two-day trial was that members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force had obtained a search warrant for his home and on March 16, 2022, found Champanine on the front porch with eight pounds of methamphetamine in a bag on his shoulder.
A search of his home turned up another pound of methamphetamine, two guns and ammunition.
Task Force members also found several guns and a variety of ammunition in a storage unit he rented in Savoy.
With multiple prior drug convictions, Champanine is not allowed to possess guns.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tim Sullivan and Will Lynch prosecuted Champanine. He was represented by Josh Adams.