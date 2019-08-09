URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had more than an ounce of heroin intended for sale in his home has been criminally charged.
Wilbert Smith, 69, who listed an address in the 1000 block of East Kerr Avenue, was arraigned Friday on a Class X charge of possession with intent to deliver between 15 and 100 grams of the drug.
Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force Sgt. Dave Griffet said his officers had received complaints about traffic in and out of Smith’s apartment last month that led them to begin looking into his activities.
Based on information they developed, police obtained a search warrant and served it at his apartment on July 26.
Griffet said they found Smith in his living room and within arm’s reach of him was about 46 grams of heroin, plastic bags and a scale. He also had about $500 cash in the home.
Because Smith is on oxygen and in poor health, officers gave him a notice to appear in court Friday.
Judge John Kennedy allowed Smith to remain free on bond. Smith said he would hire his own attorney and Kennedy told him to return to court Tuesday.