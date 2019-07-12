URBANA — An Urbana man has been charged with drug and weapons offenses after police found cocaine, cannabis and guns in an apartment where he was Thursday morning.
Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said police were investigating Kenneth Patton Jr., 23, who listed an address on South Curtiss Drive, and obtained a search warrant for an apartment in the 1000 block of East Florida Avenue where he was believed to be staying with his girlfriend.
Using the METRO tactical unit, officers entered the apartment about 8:20 a.m. and found Patton, Miranda Powers, 21, and a 4-month-old child there.
Griffet said a search of the apartment turned up about 19 grams of powder cocaine, another 18 grams of suspected crack cocaine, about 12 grams of cannabis and two 9 mm handguns.
Convicted of possession of controlled substance in 2017 and 2018, Patton is not allowed to possess a weapon.
He was charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class X felony because of the amount; two counts of possession of weapon by a felon; and one count of misdemeanor possession of cannabis.
If he’s convicted of the cocaine delivery charge, Patton faces six to 30 years in prison.
Powers was charged with possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony, and permitting the unlawful use of a building.