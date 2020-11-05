URBANA - An Urbana man who allegedly beat up a male friend of his estranged girlfriend is being held on home invasion and drug-related charges.
Anthony Holt, 54, who listed an address in the 500 block of Crystal Lake Drive, was arraigned Thursday in two separate cases for conduct that allegedly happened on Oct. 8 and earlier this week when he was arrested for home invasion.
Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch told Judge Adam Dill that on Oct. 8, Holt allegedly looked through the window of his former girlfriend’s Urbana home and became enraged when he saw another man there. Lynch said Holt then entered her residence through a window and struck the man in the head four times.
Urbana police had been looking for Holt to speak to him about the attack and located him Wednesday evening at his home, Lynch said.
He was talking to them outside and asked if he could step to the corner of his yard to urinate. Police agreed but noticed him making a tossing motion.
Officers later found 17 bags of crack cocaine that weighed about 5 grams and a suspected 2.3 grams of heroin packaged in 10 foils near where he had been standing.
Holt was charged with home invasion, a Class X felony, for the Oct. 8 entry into the woman’s home and possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin and possession of cocaine and heroin for the drugs police found Wednesday.
Because of prior convictions dating to the early 1990s, Holt faces Class X penalties of six to 30 years in prison on the drug charges if convicted.
Dill set his bond at a total of $400,000 and told him to return to court Nov. 17 for a probable cause hearing.