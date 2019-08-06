URBANA — Prosecutors have filed additional drug charges against an Urbana man arrested two weeks ago for heroin possession.
Roger N. Gill, 64, who listed an address in the 1500 block of East Florida Avenue, had a second case opened Tuesday accusing him of the sale of cocaine and heroin.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Gill is charged with unlawful delivery of cocaine and heroin on July 16 to a confidential source who allegedly purchased two-tenths of a gram of each of those drugs from Gill.
A third count charges Gill with unlawful delivery of heroin for allegedly selling about three-tenths of a gram of heroin to a source working with police on July 18.
The sales allegedly occurred at Gill’s apartment, Alferink said.
On July 23, the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force arrested Gill in Champaign and found he had three small packages of heroin weighing a total of four-tenths of a gram, cutting agents typically used in the packaging and selling of heroin, a digital scale, a pipe and $643 cash.
He was charged with heroin possession in that case.
Although the amounts in the latest charges are small, because of his prior criminal record, Gill faces penalties as a Class X felon of between six and 30 years if convicted.
He was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2003 for having cocaine intended for sale and had to forfeit $95,000 cash from his drug business to authorities.
Judge John Kennedy set Gill’s bond in the new case at $100,000, bringing his total bond to $125,000.
He’s due back in court for a probable cause hearing Aug. 20.