URBANA — An 86-year-old Urbana man who admitted he sexually molested a child almost 20 years ago has been sentenced to four years of probation.
Lee Pardy, who listed an address in the 5100 block of North Cunningham Avenue, pleaded guilty before Judge Heidi Ladd on Monday to a single count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
He admitted inappropriately touching a child under the age of 13 for his own sexual gratification some time between Jan. 1, 2000, and Dec. 31, 2001.
The allegations came to light last December when two women came to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office to report incidents that Pardy allegedly committed with them when he cared for them in his home years ago.
In return for his plea, a second count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse was dismissed.
Pardy was ordered to have no contact with the victim, submit to a sex-offender evaluation and pay fines, fees and costs of about $2,850.
Ladd set Oct. 30 as a date to confirm Pardy’s sentence, once she’s had an opportunity to review his sex-offender evaluation.