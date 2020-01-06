URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted forcing his way into a home in Champaign and attacking a man and threatening to kill an ex-girlfriend in a separate case has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Nathan Collins, 33, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of Carroll Avenue, entered guilty pleas to home invasion and harassment by phone on Friday before Judge Tom Difanis. He was sentenced to six and three years respectively for the felonies but the sentences will be served at the same time.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman said the home invasion happened on Aug. 9 when the 59-year-old victim, living on Apricot Lane, was awakened by Collins in his bedroom. Collins yelled at him then hit him on the arm, back and head. The victim did not know Collins, she said.
In the other case, on Sept. 15, the victim said Collins, an ex-boyfriend, made numerous calls and texts to her from different phone numbers. In at least one of the phone calls that was recorded, he threatened to kill her.
Collins was arrested in late November following a tip to Crimestoppers.
Dedman said Collins had one prior felony conviction for aggravated battery and was on probation for that when arrested. He also had other misdemeanor convictions for domestic battery, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, and reckless conduct.
He was given credit on his sentence for 49 days already served.