URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted taking part in a mugging earlier this summer in that city has been sentenced to one year in prison.
Deshawn Brown, 27, who listed an address in the 400 block of Glenn Drive, pleaded guilty Friday to mob action before Judge Heidi Ladd, admitting that he acted with two other men in the attack.
In exchange, Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd dismissed a charge alleging that Brown robbed a man during the July 20 incident in the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.
The initial police report about the incident said that the victim was walking in that black about 5 a.m. when he was approached by a man who tried to get his attention. The victim didn’t stop and took off running to a nearby apartment.
At that point, two other men joined the pursuit. They all caught up with him, beat him and took his shoes, cellphone and wallet before driving off.
The victim was able to describe the car, which led police to Terry Childs, 33, and ultimately Brown and Derrick Junious.
Junious, 30, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Brookstone Court, U, pleaded guilty Monday before Ladd to robbery for a sentence of 30 months of probation, 90 days in jail and 100 hours of public service.
Childs’ case remains unresolved.
Brown was given credit on his sentence for 56 days already served.