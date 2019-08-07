URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted having cocaine for sale when he was arrested in Champaign more than two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison.
James G. Borden, 31, who last lived in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Champaign police said on May 23, 2017, officers responded to a domestic dispute on Garden Lane where a woman there claimed the man she was arguing with had drugs. That man denied it but said Borden likely had them.
Police found Borden walking in the 1400 block of North Neil Street and searched an area from which they saw him emerge. There they found a large plastic bag with several smaller bags containing about 43 grams of crack and powder cocaine.
In return for Borden’s guilty plea, another case stemming from an Oct. 9, 2018, shooting in Champaign in which Borden was accused of being an armed habitual criminal was dismissed.
Court records show he had prior convictions for three drug-related offenses, which made him eligible for sentencing as a Class X felon.
Borden was given credit on his sentence for a year and 43 days already served in jail.