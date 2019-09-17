URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted robbing a bank using a threatening note has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Robert Mullins, 22, who listed an address on Scottswood Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to financial institution robbery in an April 24 holdup at Heartland Bank and Trust, 602 S. Vine St., U.
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum said about 3:45 p.m. that day, Mullins handed the teller a note demanding cash in various denominations. The note, which police said left the woman puzzled, said that if she did not comply, Mullins’ sister would be killed.
The teller handed over $1,400 and Mullins fled.
An employee recognized Mullins as someone who had come in the bank two days earlier inquiring about opening an account.
He was also identified later through surveillance video, including identifications by his own relatives and a former teacher, McCallum said.
Mullins remained at large until mid-July, when he was arrested in Gulfport, Miss. The cash was not recovered, police said.
McCallum said the conviction is Mullins’s first as an adult. He had prior adjudications as a juvenile for aggravated battery, criminal trespass, domestic battery and resisting arrest.