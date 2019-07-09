URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted selling drugs out of his home earlier this year has been sentenced to 5 years in prison.
Judge Tom Difanis agreed to recommend Deangelo Harris, 33, who listed an address in the 100 block of Scottswood Drive, for drug treatment while he’s in prison.
Harris pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, admitting that on May 31, he had about 0.8 grams of crack cocaine that he intended to sell.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officers went to Harris’ home with a search warrant, but before they could enter, he came out, saw an officer and ran.
As he was running, an officer saw him throw a bag in his path of flight. It contained the crack cocaine, Alferink said.
Harris told police he was “trying to make money before going to prison on his other cases.”
Two weeks ago, a Champaign County jury acquitted Harris of possession of a controlled substance for allegedly having Alprazolam in his home on Scottswood on Jan. 10. They could not come to a unanimous verdict on a second count alleging he had cocaine intended for sale.
As part of Harris’ plea, Alferink dismissed that count and two other felony cases alleging driving under revocation and cannabis offenses.
Alferink said Harris has prior convictions for armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, burglary, criminal trespass to land, criminal damage to property, driving under the influence and driving under revocation.