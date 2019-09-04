URBANA — A man who was shot in a cannabis sale gone bad almost two years ago, then later charged with possessing the cannabis, was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison.
Thomas Rasheed, 36, whose last known local address was in the 1600 block of Trails Drive, Urbana, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver cannabis for having about 1.6 pounds of cannabis that he intended to sell on Dec. 21, 2017.
Assistant State’s Attorney Bridget Schott said about 6 p.m. that day, Champaign police were called to the Town Center apartment complex in the 2400 block of North Neil Street for a report of a shooting.
Officers found several bullet casings of different calibers between two buildings and two bags containing cannabis in Rasheed’s car, which was parked nearby.
Across the street to the east, they found Rasheed on the ground shot. Near him were his keys and a retail store bag with blood on it. Inside a barbecue grill on Chiswick Drive in that area, police found two clear bags containing about 760 grams of cannabis.
Schott said Rasheed declined to cooperate with Champaign police detectives who were trying to learn who shot him but ultimately admitted he had gone to the Town Center apartments with the cannabis and that he had a gun.
The state’s attorney’s office filed charges four months later accusing him of being an armed habitual criminal and manufacture or delivery of cannabis. He was arrested in Georgia in May 2018 and has been in custody ever since. He formerly had a private attorney and asked for several continuances.
Schott negotiated the plea agreement for Rasheed with Assistant Public Defender Andrea Bergstrom. He was given credit on his sentence for a year and three months already served.
Rasheed was subject to Class X sentencing because of prior convictions he had in 2005 and 2009 for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Judge Heidi Ladd agreed to recommend him for drug treatment in prison but warned Rasheed that the decision was up to the Department of Corrections.