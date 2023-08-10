URBANA — A 21-year-old Urbana man is in the Champaign County Jail after being charged Thursday with possessing fentanyl for sale and two guns.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond at $800,000 for Dontae Robinson Jr., who listed an address in the 1800 block of Liberty Avenue, after hearing details of his arrest Wednesday by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
A report from that unit said that police had been investigating Robinson for the sale of pills containing suspected fentanyl and on Wednesday morning did a court-authorized search of the home he shares with his mother and siblings.
In a bedroom that police determined to be Robinson’s, they found a loaded Glock 9 mm gun with an extended magazine under bed covers. In a backpack next to the bed was a loaded AR-15 pistol that did not have the safety mechanism on. Police learned it had been reported stolen from Alabama.
Police also found an additional 9 mm magazine with 13 rounds in the backpack, $4,811 in a pair of men’s shoes and a total of 584 tablets containing suspected fentanyl.
That amount qualified him to be charged with a Class X felony, for which the penalties upon conviction are a mandatory six to 30 years in prison.
Robinson was charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card.
He was out on bond awaiting trial in two other cases from 2022 and 2021 in which he’s charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
Olmstead told Robinson to return to court Sept. 12.