URBANA — An Urbana man faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of transporting child pornography.
A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted John Schreyer, 47, of the 300 block of Spring Circle for allegedly transporting and possessing child pornography between June and December 2021.
If convicted of transportation of child pornography Schreyer faces a statutory penalty of at least five years to a maximum of 20 years in prison. For possession of child pornography the penalty is up to 10 years in prison.
Schreyer allegedly transported visual depictions of minors in sexually explict conduct June 14, 2021, and possessed child pornography Dec. 16, 2021.
He allegedly used an Internet-based peer-to-peer network to traffic videos of prepubescent children engaged in sex acts with adult men, according to an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint.
Police arrested Schreyer Dec. 16 in Urbana. He appeared before Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long for a detention hearing five days later. Long ordered Schreyer be detained. He has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals service since the arrest.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Springfield office and the Urbana Police Department assisted in the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson is prosecuting the case.