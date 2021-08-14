URBANA - An Urbana man who allegedly burned a child and her mother with hot cooking oil is in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.
The victims are in a Springfield hospital being treated for severe burns.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said Devon Hayes, 33, of the 800 block of MacArthur Drive, is expected to be formally charged Monday with aggravated battery to a child, aggravated battery using a caustic substance and domestic battery following his arrest Friday.
The most serious of the charges carries a mandatory prison term of six to 45 years.
Hinman said just after 4 p.m. Friday, a woman in a relationship with Hayes showed up at the Carle Hospital emergency room with her 10-month-old daughter. Both of them were burned.
Hinman said the 41-year-old woman initially told a nurse the two of them were burned accidentally, then broke down and said she needed help.
The woman reported that she was cooking chicken and holding her daughter in her arms when Hayes, who lives in the same house, came into the kitchen and began yelling at her. He took her phone and threw it across the room, Hinman said.
“He continued to yell and grabbed the pan with hot oil and threw the pan at the woman and her child. Most of the oil hit the baby,” Hinman said.
Hayes then allegedly grabbed the child, took her to the bathroom and ran cold water over her injuries. The child’s mother retrieved the child from Hayes and drove to Carle with her.
“There were severe burns all over the baby’s body, limbs and face,” Hinman said of what sheriff’s deputies observed.
The baby’s mother had burns on her arm. Both of them were later transferred to a Springfield hospital specializing in burn treatment.
Deputies located Hayes later not far from the home in a car that contained his packed belongings.
“He admitted getting into a verbal argument but said he accidentally knocked the pan of grease and blamed the victim for the incident,” Hinman said.
Deputies found a slick substance on the floor and a pan with a broken handle. They also talked to older children who were present who said they heard Hayes say to the woman, “You are going to listen to me now, “ and saw him swing his arms around.
Deputies also arrested Hayes for a separate case in which he was charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction involving the same woman that allegedly happened April 30. He had been wanted on those charges since early May. Bond in that case is $25,000.
Judge Jason Bohm set the bond at $1 million Saturday in the new case.