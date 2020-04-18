URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly punched a fast-food employee several times because his friend was dissatisfied with the service she received remained in jail Saturday.
An Urbana police report said about 11 a.m. Friday, a woman was unhappy with the drive-through service she received at McDonald’s, 1705 S. Philo Road, U. She obtained a refund but threw her items at a male employee there.
After leaving, she told her friend Linzey Taylor, 36, about the encounter.
The report said Taylor, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Ivanhoe Way, went back to the restaurant, went inside and punched the 30-year-old male employee several times.
Taylor was located a couple of blocks away and admitted his involvement in the incident.
He was arrested for aggravated battery and in court Saturday, his bond was set at $10,000. He was expected to be formally arraigned Monday.