URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly used a hammer to attack a woman he has been dating for several months is in jail on attempted murder and other charges.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Dejermaine Pettis, 25, who listed an address in the 100 block of Beck Drive, at $1 million after hearing the details Monday of a brutal early-morning attack Sunday in the woman’s Champaign home.
A Champaign police report said the woman called 911 about 4:13 a.m. on Dec. 11 and reported that Pettis was beating her and feared he would kill her.
On the recorded 911 call, the woman can be heard apologizing and pleading with Pettis to stop hitting her. He reportedly was telling her that he would not be going back to jail.
Pettis can also be heard saying he is looking for a hammer and the woman telling the telecommunicator that she is scared.
The telecommunicator then heard what was described as a beating going on, the woman crying, a crash, and the call disconnected.
When police arrived, they found Pettis chasing the bloodied woman through the house with a hammer in his hand. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of significant facial injuries, an injured hand, and an open wound to her head. He had blood on his hands and pants but no injuries, police said.
A search of the home turned up a hammer, about 40 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a scale, about 77 grams of a brown powdery substance that police did not test for fear if may have been laced with fentanyl and about $13,000 in cash in a bag that included Pettis’ identification.
After his arrest, Pettis called the woman from jail — inmates are informed their calls are recorded — and instructed her to recant her accusation and to tell police that someone else beat her.
When she told him on the call about her injuries and treatment and the pain she was in, he told her to focus on getting the affidavits together to win his release from jail.
In addition to the attempted murder charge, Pettis was also charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, aggravated domestic battery and unlawful communication with a witness.
Olmstead ordered that if he should be able to post bond, Pettis must wear a GPS device to track his whereabouts.
The judge admonished Pettis that because of prior drug convictions, he faces extended prison terms if convicted of the charges filed Monday, the most serious of which are Class X felonies. Those normally carry a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years.
Olmstead also warned Pettis that if convicted, he would have to serve any sentence consecutive to two other pending cases he was out on bond for in which he is charged with attempted murder and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
The state also asked for a source of bail hearing in the event that Pettis can post bond. He would have to show that the cash he is putting up for his release did not come from illegal activity.
Olmstead told Pettis to return to court Jan. 10.