CHAMAPIGN - Police are investigating a motorcyle accident that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Urbana man on Friday.
At 5:49 p.m., police responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Neil Street and Maple Street. The wrecked motorcyle was in the roadway, and the man had suffered multiple injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Police are investigating whether other vehicles were involved. There is limited evidence at this time, police said, to determine if it was a single-vehicle collision.
Police ask that anyone who has additional information to call 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.