Police say an Urbana man is recovering in intensive care after being shot Sunday afternoon in that city.
Urbana Police Sergeant Tim McNaught says officers were called to the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove on the report of shots fired.
McNaught says when they arrived on scene police found a 22-year-old who had been shot several times. He was then taken to the hospital where McNaught says the victim underwent a lengthy surgery.
McNaught says investigators determined that two apartments were associated with the shooting. 21-year-old Kamari Ray-Davis and a 15-year-old boy, both from Urbana, were arrested from one of the apartments.
McNaught says they are both facing multiple charges including aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery.
He says detectives searched an apartment and found three guns, a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, and a large amount of cannabis.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Meanwhile, 42-year-old Ramesh Hill is facing charges for allegedly shooting a man in the thigh at a party in the 13-hundred block of Tremont Street at around 1:15 Sunday morning.
Hill is expected to formally charged Monday afternoon.