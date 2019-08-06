URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he tried to rob a couple almost a year ago in Urbana has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Jamal Jones, 26, whose last known address was in the 1100 block of Colorado Avenue, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Tom Difanis to attempted robbery, admitting that on Sept. 17, 2018, he took a “substantial step” toward robbing a couple in Urbana by threatening the use of force.
An Urbana police report said a woman and a male passenger were sitting in her car outside her workplace when a man wearing a hoodie pulled up around his face tapped on the window with a handgun and pointed it at her, telling her not to drive away.
She did so anyway, escaping any injury. Jones was identified with the help of surveillance video.
In return for Jones’ plea, other charges of attempted armed robbery and attempted aggravated robbery were dismissed.
He was given credit on his sentence for 298 days already served.
Court records show Jones had previous convictions for reckless conduct and armed robbery.