URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he had a gun and methamphetamine at the same time has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
A Champaign County jury had heard evidence against Heaven Gray, 33, on Thursday and was set to resume the trial Friday morning when Gray alerted the prosecutor through his attorney that he was willing to plead guilty to armed violence.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds told Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Thursday before jury selection that he had offered a 10-year sentence if Gray pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon but Gray rejected that offer. Reynolds, who had already prepared for a jury trial, then countered with a plea to the more serious armed violence charge for 15 years.
As of Thursday, Gray persisted in his desire to go to trial, and even attempted at the last minute to represent himself but Rosenbaum refused to let him do so. Assistant Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones was his attorney.
On Thursday afternoon, Reynolds put on evidence through Urbana police officers who testified that on Sept. 21, they had seen Gray in a vehicle in the 900 block of East Michigan Avenue. Knowing he was wanted on a no-bond warrant in a case to which he had been sentenced in absentia to prison, they stopped the vehicle.
Reynolds said Gray got out of the vehicle and dropped a backpack, but continued to run clutching a shoulder bag. He disobeyed orders from Urbana police officer Raymond Rich to stop, jumping a fence and dropping the shoulder bag and its contents in the 800 block of East Michigan Avenue.
Police caught Gray in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue and found suspected cocaine - which turned out not to be cocaine - and less than a gram of methamphetamine on him. On the ground near where he had dropped his shoulder bag, officers found a loaded .380-caliber handgun with its serial number scratched out.
In return for Gray’s plea to armed violence, Reynolds dismissed other charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, defacing identification on a firearm and resisting a peace officer.
He was also allowed to serve the sentence concurrently with the 6 ½-year sentence he received for armed violence the week before his arrest.
Court records show that Gray had other previous convictions for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of cannabis and controlled substance, resisting a peace officer, and unlawful restraint.
Gray is eligible for day-for-day good time on his 15-year sentence.