URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he used a gun when he shouldn’t have almost two years ago has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Lionel Brown, 40, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of Kerr Avenue, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
The charge stemmed from a March 31, 2020, dispute that Brown got in with a woman while he was intoxicated at the Kerr Avenue apartment.
An Urbana police report said another man accompanied the woman to Brown’s apartment so she could pick up items. As Brown and the woman fought, Thomas Cannon reportedly intervened and Brown took a gun from him and fired it.
No one was harmed but both men were arrested for weapons violations. Cannon’s case remains unresolved. As a convicted felon, Brown is not allowed to have a gun.
Court records show Brown has several previous drug convictions from Cook County. He was given credit on his sentence for 125 days served.