URBANA — An Urbana man with no prior criminal convictions was sentenced Friday to four years of probation after pleading guilty in two separate cases to gun and drug charges.
Shavez Chapple, 27, who listed an address in the 800 block of Hawthorne Drive, had pleaded guilty in July to aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of heroin.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark said Chapple admitted he had a gun in a vehicle in Rantoul at the same time he had a small amount of cannabis on April 8, 2017. He did not have a firearm owner’s identification card, she said.
On July 14, 2017, Chapple was arrested by Illinois State Police, who stopped him on Interstate 57 near Rantoul for allegedly speeding and found about 20 grams of heroin in his car.
Chapple testified Friday he is employed full-time and going to Parkland College.
Judge Roger Webber imposed the sentences of four years of probation for the Class 1 heroin possession and 30 months of probation for the weapons conviction, to be served at the same time.
Webber also ordered Chapple to get a substance abuse evaluation and perform 75 hours of public service.