URBANA — An Urbana man sentenced in late August to five years in prison for fleeing from police and possessing Ecstasy has been sentenced to six more years for possession of a gun magazine.
Joseph L. Reed, 34, who listed an address on Beech Street, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on parole.
He admitted that on Aug. 4, he had the gun magazine at his Beech Street home at a time when he was still on parole for a 2017 drug conviction.
It was Rosenbaum who in late August sentenced Reed to five years after calling him a “Jekyll and Hyde” who mentors youth to stay away from guns and drugs while using drugs and fleeing police.
The six-year sentence he received Tuesday for having the gun magazine must be served after the other sentence because he was out on bond for the possession of Ecstasy and fleeing from police, which happened in May 2020, when he was arrested for having the magazine in his home.
Court records indicate Reed has six drug convictions.