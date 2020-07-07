URBANA - Urbana police are looking for two young men who shot a 27-year-old Urbana man during an attempted robbery early Tuesday in a residential neighborhood not far from campus.
Urbana police said they were sent to a shots fired call in the 400 block of West Oregon Street about 4:45 a.m. but found the victim in the 500 block of West Oregon near South McCullough.
Lt. Dave Smysor said the man had been shot three times in both legs.
The man reported he was walking east on West Oregon when he was approached by two men who asked him for a cigarette.
When the victim began rolling them one, both men pulled handguns and demanded cash. When the victim resisted their demands, both men shot him.
Police said one of the shooters was Black and the other White. Both are in their late teens or early 20s, and both are described as being of average build, between 5 feet, 6 inches, and 6 feet tall.
They possibly got into a smaller white sport utility vehicle and left to the north, Smysor said.
The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening but police described them as serious.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320, Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, or submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website: champaigncountycrimestoppers.com, or via the free P3 Tips app.