MONTICELLO — An Urbana man charged with alleged drunken driving that resulted in a man’s death has not been arraigned yet since he’s still being treated for injuries he received in the crash.
Justin D. Slade, 35, whose last known address was in the 100 block of North Lynn Street, had been told by Illinois State Police to appear in court Tuesday on the tickets he was issued following a Dec. 30 head-on crash that killed Tristan Brannin, 23, of Weldon.
The crash happened late that night on Illinois 10 where it meets County Road 2150 N, just east of Lodge.
State police said Slade’s Jeep crossed the center line, hit Mr. Brannin’s pickup truck , then rolled over and caught fire in the road. Mr. Brannin’s pickup also caught fire in the right ditch.
Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry charged Slade with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony charge that will supersede the traffic tickets he received that night.
However, he has not been arraigned on the felony because of his ongoing treatment.
Bond on the warrant has been set at $200,000.
If convicted of aggravated DUI, Slade faces three to 14 years in prison unless a judge finds “extraordinary circumstances” exist to justify probation.