CHAMPAIGN — An Urbana man wanted for allegedly shooting a man in Champaign a year ago, seriously wounding him, is in police custody.
About 10:30 a.m. Friday, the United States Marshals Service and the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force arrested Demaris Miner, 32, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Curtis Drive, for aggravated battery with a firearm.
He’s being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond on the Class X felony and is expected to appear in court for arraignment Tuesday.
A warrant had been issued in late December for Miner’s arrest in connection with a Jan. 21, 2019, shooting of a 20-year-old man, who suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said the shooting happened about 5:25 p.m. in the parking lot of the Red Fox convenient store at 2000 N. Market St.
Champaign police determined by looking at surveillance video that the alleged shooter had been inside the store prior to the shooting. Lozar said the victim and another man arrived in a vehicle and met with Miner in the parking lot. Lozar said it wasn’t clear if the men knew each other. Words were exchanged and two shots were fired, Lozar said.
Miner was identified by the video from inside the store and witnesses who gave consistent descriptions of him. He was arrested Friday in the 1500 block of East Washington Street in Urbana.
Lozar said Miner has prior convictions dating to 2004 for obstructing justice, manufacture or delivery of cannabis, making a false report, aggravated battery and possession of liquor by a minor.