Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly rain overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.